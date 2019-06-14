Watch Bad Bunny’s ‘Estamos Arriba’ Video With Myke Towers

Bad Bunny continues his string of surprise new songs with “Estamos Arriba,” the reggaeton star’s collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers.

The Latin trap star hinted at the collaboration Thursday night in an Instagram post where he encouraged his 17.3 million followers to leave 100,000 comments in order to release “Estamos Arriba.” On Friday, Bad Bunny delivered.

Additionally, Bad Bunny dropped a new video for the surprise single, which arrives just two weeks after he unveiled his now-hit “Callaita.”

It’s unclear whether “Callaita” and “Estamos Arriba” are one-off summer singles or if Bad Bunny has a new album brewing following the Christmas release of his debut LP X 100PRE.

In May, after appearing on the Jhay Cortez track ” No Me Conoce” together, Bad Bunny and J Balvin teased a joint LP titled Oasis. Bad Bunny is also rumored to have something with Spanish singer Rosalia in the works; on Twitter, Bad Bunny and Rosalia are only following each other.