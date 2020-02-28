Bad Bunny Sets Release Date for ‘Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana’

Bad Bunny will release his new album, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, Saturday, February 29th at 12 a.m. ET. In English, the title translates to I Do Whatever I Want — hence that Saturday release date.

The Puerto Rican musician revealed the release date, and a few more details about the LP, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday. He shared the album artwork — a wild photo of a young Bad Bunny with a third eye riding his bike in the middle of an apocalyptic storm — and confirmed that the LP would boast 20 songs (he didn’t share any additional details about the tracklist, though).

Following the interview, Bad Bunny performed one of the confirmed album tracks, “Ignorantes,” featuring Panamanian singer Sech. At the end of the performance, Bad Bunny notably took off his jacket to reveal a sweatshirt that read, “Mataron a Alexa — no a un hombre con falda” (“They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt”), a reference to the murder of Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman who was killed in Puerto Rico last Sunday.

Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana marks Bad Bunny’s second solo album, following his 2018 debut, X 100PRE. Last year, he teamed with J Balvin for the collaborative LP, Oasis.

So far, Bad Bunny has shared just two confirmed tracks from Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana: “Ignorantes” and the previously released “Vete.” He also recently shared a tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, “6 Rings,” and made a special cameo appearance during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show, Bad Bunny spoke about “Ignorantes” and working with Sech, saying: “I think it’s one of the most sentimental, emotional songs… of the album. And people know that I always put my heart [into] every song. And I put the feeling. And Sech do the same… I think it’s a great combination, it’s a great collaboration, me, Sech. There’s a lot of amor, some romantic style, you know.”