Bad Bunny Time Travels to the Nineties and Pays Homage to Elvis Crespo in Delightful ‘Neverita’ Video

One of the most upbeat, unexpected songs on Bad Bunny’s record-shattering album Un Verano Sin Ti is “Neverita,” a bright, electro-pop bop. On Monday, the Puerto Rican superstar released a playful video to accompany the breezy track, embracing retro internet aesthetics and paying tribute to the merengue legend, Elvis Crespo.

The video, directed by Bad Bunny’s go-to collaborator Stillz, flashes back in time to the late Nineties and sees Bad Bunny recreating parts of Crespo’s “Suavemente,” the legendary track from 1999. Bad Bunny sings and dances over several backdrops that charmingly look like they’ve been built in an outdated version of Microsoft Paint and that many millennials might remember from the peak of Crespo’s career.

At the end of the video, a palm tree pops up alongside text that reads, “In honor of the best video of all time.” It’s just one example of how much fun Bad Bunny has been having with the Un Verano Sin Ti visuals: He was a naked merman for “Moscow Mule,” he threw a giant block party in the Bronx for “Tití Me Preguntó,” and he hit the club with Chencho Corleone for “Me Porto Bonito.”

The artist is currently on tour across the country and has been making headlines for bringing out a star-studded list of guests onstage with him. Over the weekend, he made fans go crazy when he invited the legendary reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen to sing with him. Meanwhile, Un Verano Sin Ti continues boomeranging back to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and remains the strongest contender for the year’s album of the summer.