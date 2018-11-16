Latin Grammys 2018: See Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony’s Fizzy ‘Está Rico’

Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony and Will Smith kicked off the Latin Grammys with their propulsive collaboration “Está Rico” in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“Está Rico” moves between gliding, airy passages and the hammering trap sound that has made Bad Bunny a star. In the track’s final third, a piano vamp nods to salsa, the genre that transformed Anthony into a household name. Smith functions like the track’s hype-man: As the recording comes to an end, he says, “you gotta play that again.”

He served a similar role in Las Vegas, walking through the crowd as he rapped his opening verse, encouraging the crowd to clap and dance with much enthusiasm. Anthony sang with his characteristic verve, while Bad Bunny rapped surrounded by four dancers wearing bunny ears.

Bad Bunny has been in high demand in the last year as a collaborator for veteran acts, teaming up with Víctor Manuelle and Jennifer Lopez in addition to Anthony. Smith’s contributions to “Está Rico” are more unexpected, though his verse is notably better than it was on the remix to Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta” in 2015, possibly because it is primarily in English. “Está Rico” peaked at Number Five on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Anthony has not released a new album since 2013. But he’s been active this fall. In addition to releasing “Está Rico,” he embarked on a short U.S. tour, and he recorded a new bachata single titled “Adicto” with Prince Royce. A release date for “Adicto” has not yet been announced.