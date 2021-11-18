 Latin Grammys 2021: Bad Bunny Performs 'Maldita Pobreza' - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Was at His Punkiest for ‘Maldita Pobreza’ Performance at Latin Grammys

Puerto Rican musician performed with a live backing band as he closed out this year’s ceremony

Bad Bunny performs onstage during The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

Bad Bunny performs onstage during Latin Grammy Awards

Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny went full rock star as he closed out the 2021 Latin Grammys with a performance of his alt-driven anthem “Maldita Pobreza.”

“Maldita Pobreza,” which drew similarities to the music of Argentine rock band Enanitos Verdes when it came out, is from El Último Tour Del Mundoan album that saw Bad Bunny lean deep into edgy rock sounds.  Bad Bunny was backed by a live band and, to make the performance even more punk, the stage was set ablaze with flames. It was a reminder that Bad Bunny continues to be an out-of-the-box artist who is always ready to put on a show. 

Bad Bunny won two Latin Grammy awards at the ceremony for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “Booker T” and Best Urban Music Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo album. The Puerto Rican superstar took home his first Grammy award in March for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for 2020’s top-selling YHLQMDLG LP.

Bad Bunny will also be appearing at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, where he will perform “Lo Siento BB:/” for the first time with Tainy and Julieta Venegas. Bad Bunny’s sold-out 2022 arena tour in support of El Último Tour Del Mundo kicks off in February. 

