Bad Bunny, J Balvin Sail Through Puerto Rico in ‘Yo Le Llego’ Video

Bad Bunny and J Balvin have released the Puerto Rico-based video for their collaboration “Yo Le Llego,” a song off their joint album Oasis that dropped in July.

The clip shows the two artists riding through San Juan on a floating boat, passing through parties and picking up plenty of girls. Along the way, the two of them give shoutouts to an assortment of Latin countries – because as the lyrics state, they’d go anywhere where there’s drinks, women, people and/or money. Eventually Bad Bunny and Balvin end up at a neon-drenched nighttime beach party, where there’s no shortage of all four.

Both artists announced this week that they’ll be performing their LP – which they recorded in just two weeks – for the first time ever at Texas’s Uforia Concert Series, a fundraiser to help victims of mass shootings. Bad Bunny has also been politically involved in recent protests in Puerto Rico, advocating that the governor step down amidst a corruption scandal.

“For years, decades, the system has taught us to stay quiet,” Bad Bunny said in one of two Instagram videos he posted to encourage Puerto Rican youth to join the protests. “They’ve made us believe that those who take to the streets to speak up are crazy, criminals, troublemakers. Let’s show them that today’s generations demand respect […] The country doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to all of us.”