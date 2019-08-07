×
Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny, J Balvin Will Perform ‘Oasis’ to Raise Money for Shooting Victims

As part of Univision’s Uforia concert series, the two stars will perform their joint LP for the first time

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Singer J Balvin (L) performs onstage as a special guest with Bad Bunny (R) during Weekend 1, Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

J Balvin (L) performs onstage as a special guest with Bad Bunny (R) during Weekend 1, Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

In the wake of two widely-publicized mass shootings last weekend — first in El Paso, Texas, then in Dayton, Ohio — urbano hitmakers Bad Bunny and J Balvin are using their pop star powers for good.

As part of Univision’s concert series, Uforia Latino Mix Live, the two will perform songs from their blockbuster joint album, Oasis, live for the first time since its June release. The concerts will take place Thursday, August 8th in Dallas, and Saturday, August 10th in Houston; Univision will offer attendees the opportunity to donate to the El Paso Community Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation, in order to assist those impacted by the massacres. Univision will also match the first $50,000 of donations from each concert. Those unable to attend can donate to community groups by visiting Univision’s charity page, Unidos Por Los Nuestros.

“Following the tragic events in El Paso, we are honored to do our part to bring the local Latino community in Dallas and Houston together and to provide an opportunity for fans to support local organizations assisting those impacted on-site and via our first-ever livestream,” says Jesus Lara, president of radio at Univision.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny will share the stage each night with many a familiar face. In Dallas, they’ll be joined by Wisin y Yandel, Reik, Sech, Dalex and Play N Skillz. And in Houston, they’re billed alongside Ozuna, Natti Natasha, Pedro Capo, Sebastian Yatra, Tito El Bambino, Reik, Dalex, Play N Skillz and Lyanno.

Univision will share their first-ever livestream of a Uforia event during the Dallas show. The concert will be broadcast live on UforiaMusic.com, as well as on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Tickets are on sale now via LiveNation and Ticketmaster.

