Bad Bunny Has Dropped New Album, ‘YHLQMDLG‘

The sprawling 20-track album includes an all-star lineup of guest stars, including Daddy Yankee, Ñengo Flow, Sech and Jowell y Randy — as well as uncredited vocals by Arcángel, Anuel AA and Myke Towers. The song “Bichiyal” also features a surprise comeback from Puerto Rican cult favorite, Yaviah.

Said Bad Bunny of the new album on Twitter Friday afternoon: “Les recomiendo que esta noche se reunan con sus amistades y seres queridos, compren cervezas, tengan el surtido correcto para toda la noche y la pasen cabrón escuchando mi álbum.” In short, the album goes down best with a few beers and your best buddies.

Listen to the full album here: