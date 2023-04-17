Bad Bunny Sets the Record Straight on Harry Styles Coachella Tweet

Harry Styles stans took to social media after Bad Bunny appeared to throw shade at the “As It Was” singer at Coachella on Friday.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, became the first Latino to headline the music festival in Indio, California. While performing fan favorite “El Apagón” from his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, the screen behind him displayed a tweet about Styles.

The tweet read: “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon.”

On Monday, a representative for Bad Bunny said the artist declined to comment, but told Rolling Stone that the artist did not approve the image depicting the tweet. The visual content company behind his Coachella set also confirmed that the artist did not approve the tweet mentioning Styles.

In response to the ill-fated tweet, the visual company Sturdy.Co released the following statement on Instagram on Monday: “Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set displayed a tweet about Harry Styles on the screen:



“goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

As festival attendees began circulating screenshots and videos from the set, fans online began to assume that Bad Bunny had implied he could have written Style’s hit single, “As It Was.” Un Verano Sin Ti, which was nominated for both Record and Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, was beat by Harry’s House, Styles’ third solo album, for Album of the Year.

Since Un Verano Sin Ti‘s release last May, the album has surpassed several records, including Bad Bunny having the most Spotify streams in one day. The album shot to Number One on the Billboard 200 and became the LP that spent the most time at that spot in 2022.