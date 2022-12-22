Bad Bunny Acts Naughty on New Ñengo Flow Song ‘Gato de Noche’

Saint Nick who? ? Tonight, we celebrate San Benito — even if he’s doing something unholy. On Thursday, Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow released “Gato de Noche,” which Bad Bunny teased on TikTok earlier this week.

“He loves you and would do anything for you/But you’re a devil who’s crazy for me. You like bad things,” he sings in Spanish, later adding lyrics about pulling hair and how, “if you’re a sin, I’ll follow you to hell if I keep watching that big ass.”

The sexy song explores how Bad Bunny is a person’s “cat of the night” after his lover spends the entire day with her official love.

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny posted a snippet and asked fans to “let me know if you want another preview.” The TikTok quickly garnered more than 2 million likes, so he stayed true to his word and shared a second snippet that teased part of Ñengo Flow’s verse.

Ñengo and Bad Bunny have a long history of collaborations. The rapper joined El Conejo Malo on hit “Safaera” and “Qué Malo” from YHLQMDLG. Bad Bunny also appeared on Ñengo’s song “Hoy,” while the two were featured on 2016’s “Diles” and Maluma’s track “Un Polvo” that same year.

"'Gato de Noche' with the real beast," wrote Bad Bunny on Instagram.

The new song marks the end of a massive year for Bad Bunny, who dominated 2022 with the release of Un Verano Sin Ti earlier this year, which featured songs like “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Efecto,” and “Ojitos Lindos.” (The project landed at No. 2 on Rolling Stone‘s best albums of 2022 list.) His only other release of 2022 was joining Arcángel on “La Jumpa.”

Bad Bunny also went on both an arena tour and a sold-out stadium tour this year. He was also named the most-streamed artist on Spotify worldwide for the third year in a row.