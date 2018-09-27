Bad Bunny Makes Powerful TV Debut on ‘Fallon,’ Dedicates ‘Estamos Bien’ to Hurricane Maria Victims

Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton star Bad Bunny made his first television appearance Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 24-year-old singer performed his hit song “Estamos Bien,” or “We’re Good,” which debuted at Number 9 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

“He is nominated for five Latin American Music Awards and is making his TV debut with us tonight,” said Jimmy Fallon. “We’re honored, buddy.”

Bad Bunny opened his appearance with footage of winds violently whipping across Puerto Rico, ripping apart its environment and scattering the island with debris. “On September 20th, 2017 Puerto Rico was exposed to the full force of nature’s ferocity,” read the screen, alluding to the catastrophic onslaught of Hurricane Maria.

“After one year of the hurricane,” said Bad Bunny, “there are still people without electricity in their homes. More than 3,000 people died and Trump’s still in denial.”

The singer followed his sobering announcement with the song — featuring clips from his original video, as well as scenes of Puerto Ricans in recovery. “Estamos bien y vamos a estar mejor, Puerto Rico!” said Bad Bunny — “We’re good and we’ll be better, Puerto Rico!” After the show, Bad Bunny was greeted by Fallon wearing a similar pair of his signature tiny sunglasses.

Bad Bunny is currently working on his debut album, with production by reggaeton veteran Tainy. The Latin American Music Awards will air October 25th on Telemundo.