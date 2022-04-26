 Bad Bunny to Star in Sony's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'El Muerto' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'I'm Not All Right, I'm Worried About Her': Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' Crew Talk Hutchins Shooting in Bodycam Footage
Home Music Latin Music

Bad Bunny to Star in ‘El Muerto,’ Making Him Marvel’s First Latino Live-Action Lead

Film follows Puerto Rican superstar’s appearances in Narcos: Mexico and the upcoming film Bullet Train

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bad Bunny to Star in 'El Muerto,' Making Him Marvel’s First Latino Live-Action LeadBad Bunny to Star in 'El Muerto,' Making Him Marvel’s First Latino Live-Action Lead

Bad Bunny arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After exercising his wrestling and acting chops at several WWE events in recent years, Bad Bunny will soon hit the silver screen playing a wrestler with supernatural powers as the lead character in Spider-Man spinoff El Muerto, making the Puerto Rican chart-topper the first Latino to headline a live-action Marvel film.

The news was announced Monday during Sony Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon, an annual gathering for movie theater owners, in Las Vegas. El Muerto is scheduled for release Jan. 12, 2024.

“This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life, it’s amazing. It’s incredible,” Bad Bunny said during the event, according to Indie Wire. “It will be epic, I’m sure.”

El Muerto follows Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, an anti-hero wrestler who inherits a lucha libre mask that gives the wearer superhuman strength. The role is a natural fit for the longtime wrestling fan, who made his WWE WrestleMania debut last April, following appearances on Royal Rumble that January and February and winning the WWE 24/7 Championship belt on an episode of WWE’s Raw. “I love wrestling, I grew up watching wrestling,” the rapper-singer — who has also enlisted wrestlers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T for past music videos — said Monday.

Bad Bunny starred in the third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, playing hitman Arturo “Kitty” Páez. He’s also slated to star alongside Brad Pitt in the action flick Bullet Train. In between acting gigs, the global superstar is still finding time to make music, too. He was a featured artist on reggaeton trailblazer Daddy Yankee’s final album, Legendaddy, and he recently announced his upcoming fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, with a viral marketing campaign involving a classified ad for a Bugatti Chiron.

 

 

In This Article: Bad Bunny, Marvel, Movies, Spider-Man

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.