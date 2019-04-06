Watch Bad Bunny, El Alfa Play With Fire in New ‘La Romana’ Video

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny has dropped the new video for “La Romana,” co-starring Dominican dembow artist El Alfa. The bachata-trap party number is the latest single off Bad Bunny’s 2018 album, X 100PRE.

“¡Pasame la hookah!” sings Bunny, aptly sporting a “Free the hookah” shirt in his brand new visual. He makes a neighborly visit to the streets of Santo Domingo: where local men play round after round of dominoes, and local women, both young and old, are wooed by the singer’s dance moves.

Yet as soon as the song starts to skip, Bunny is transported to a motocross race in the dunes, where El Alfa awaits in a red Lamborghini. “Fuego, fuego!” El Alfa chants as he spins donuts in the sand: “Fiyah, fiyah!” The two share hookahs with models and groove amid the flags of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico; but the video reaches its apex when the wiley Conejo Malo sets fire to the Lambo, prompting a flaming dance-off.

Bad Bunny is currently touring the United States in support of X 100PRE. The singer will appear at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, joining an all-star ensemble of Latin acts like J Balvin, Mon Laferte, Javiera Mena and Tomasa Del Real.