Bad Bunny Drops Surprise New Song, ‘Callaita’: Listen

Urbano hitmaker Bad Bunny covertly self-released a new song at midnight, titled “Callaita.” The song is a one-off single, tailor-made for summertime.

Produced by new reggaeton architect Tainy, the new song encapsulates some of the most telltale signs of the impending beach-faring season: the hiss of crashing waves, distant cries of seagulls and carnivalesque echoes of a steam organ. Altogether, they make for a spellbinding collage-turned-reggaeton lullaby. According to Bad Bunny, the “callaita” is a woman who’s generally shy and unassuming — but after a few drinks, he says, she unleashes her wild side. “Where there’s sun, there’s the beach/Where there’s a beach, there’s alcohol,” sings Bunny to the leisurely beat. “Where there’s alcohol, there’s sex/When with you, it’s the best.”

In the days prior to its release, Bad Bunny shared snippets of “Callaita” on his Instagram page. “My favorite song!!!!!!!” he typed out in a live, now deleted recording from his iPhone. Then on Wednesday, he issued yet another broadcast from inside a Lamborghini — parked somewhere along the Puerto Rican seaside, Bunny flashed his Vogue-brand sunglasses and sipped on Corona as he played about 30 seconds of the song. “I don’t know when to release it,” he wrote in the caption.

The late night Instagram song drop has been a fruitful release strategy for the 25-year-old Latin trap singer. After all, “Soltera (Remix)” — his latest track with Lunay and Daddy Yankee — is just a step down from “Mia,” his 2018 hit song featuring Drake, on the Hot Latin Songs chart. (“No Me Conoce,” his song with Jhay Cortez and J Balvin, is trailing much further behind.)

Yet it begs several questions: will Bad Bunny have another album to share soon, much less one comparable to X100 Pre? Will he and J Balvin finally release their joint LP, Oasis? Or will B.B. revive the back-to-back singles strategy that first helped him ascend to the top of the charts? If ever in doubt, stay tuned to his Instagram account.