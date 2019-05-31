×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Cardi B Throws Gauntlet on Critics in New Song 'Press' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Bad Bunny Drops Surprise New Song, ‘Callaita’: Listen

Puerto Rican superstar drops another one-off single — how long until he and Balvin share Oasis LP?

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Urbano hitmaker Bad Bunny covertly self-released a new song at midnight, titled “Callaita.” The song is a one-off single, tailor-made for summertime.

Produced by new reggaeton architect Tainy, the new song encapsulates some of the most telltale signs of the impending beach-faring season: the hiss of crashing waves, distant cries of seagulls and carnivalesque echoes of a steam organ. Altogether, they make for a spellbinding collage-turned-reggaeton lullaby. According to Bad Bunny, the “callaita” is a woman who’s generally shy and unassuming — but after a few drinks, he says, she unleashes her wild side. “Where there’s sun, there’s the beach/Where there’s a beach, there’s alcohol,” sings Bunny to the leisurely beat. “Where there’s alcohol, there’s sex/When with you, it’s the best.”

Related

Chilean producer Wired Sessions and Spanish rock star Enrique Bunbury join forces in new song, "Dos Veces Al Día."
Hear Spanish Rock Legend Bunbury on New Wired Sessions Song 'Dos Veces Al Día'
Rosalía Debuts Otherworldly New Video for 'Aute Cuture'

In the days prior to its release, Bad Bunny shared snippets of “Callaita” on his Instagram page. “My favorite song!!!!!!!” he typed out in a live, now deleted recording from his iPhone. Then on Wednesday, he issued yet another broadcast from inside a Lamborghini — parked somewhere along the Puerto Rican seaside, Bunny flashed his Vogue-brand sunglasses and sipped on Corona as he played about 30 seconds of the song. “I don’t know when to release it,” he wrote in the caption.

The late night Instagram song drop has been a fruitful release strategy for the 25-year-old Latin trap singer. After all, “Soltera (Remix)” — his latest track with Lunay and Daddy Yankee — is just a step down from “Mia,” his 2018 hit song featuring Drake, on the Hot Latin Songs chart. (“No Me Conoce,” his song with Jhay Cortez and J Balvin, is trailing much further behind.)

Yet it begs several questions: will Bad Bunny have another album to share soon, much less one comparable to X100 Pre? Will he and J Balvin finally release their joint LP, Oasis? Or will B.B. revive the back-to-back singles strategy that first helped him ascend to the top of the charts? If ever in doubt, stay tuned to his Instagram account.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad