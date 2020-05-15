RS Latin Music Picks: Week of May 11th

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Bad Bunny and Don Omar, “Pa’ Romperla”

Bad Bunny turned the urbano world upside down when he dropped his third LP and second release this year, Las Que No Iban a Salir, this past Mother’s Day. A collection of scrapped songs recorded partially in quarantine, the LP became an instant smash. His song with Don Omar, “Pa’ Romperla,” is tailor-made for perreo — whether at home, in the streets (with your mask on) — or as evident in Bad Bunny’s new Rolling Stone cover story, on the high seas.

Do you ever just want to live inside a song? Los Angeles Chicano Batman dropped the kaleidoscopic new video for their latest single, “Blank Slate” on Wednesday. It’s not just an effervescent celebration of funk, but a brightly-hued, musical tribute to yearning.

El Alfa, Kiko El Crazy, El Fother and Beethoven Villaman, “Hablamos Nunca”

Dembow king El Alfa assembles a parade of Dominican rap royalty in his tongue-twisting new track, “Hablamos Nunca,” or “We’ll Never Speak.” The song is one of 20 fire-spitting tracks from his surprise new album, El Androide.

Zoé, “SKR”

In their Grammy-winning album and Rolling Stone favorite, Aztlan, Zoé took us to the mythical Aztec land of the same name. Now the Mexican space rockers astral project to a mysterious kingdom in the sky in their 3-D animated video for “SKR.” It is the lead single off their upcoming album, Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia.

Las Villa, Miky Woodz, “Mírame”

Las Villa, the enchanting sister act last heard in Tainy’s EP The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton, resurface with Miky Woods in the lovelorn Latin trap melancholy of “Mírame.”

Anuel AA, Cardi B, Black Jonas Point, Secreto and Liro Shaq, “La Bebe (Remix)”

“La Bebe,” the romantic sleeper hit by up-and-coming Latin trap MCs Liro Shaq, Black Jonas Point and Secreto El Famoso Biberon, is leveled up by superstars Anuel AA and Cardi B in the honeyed new remix. Come for the sweet nothings, stay for La Caldi’s sexy Spanish wordplay.

Residente, “Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe”

While love in the time of corona may be fraught, Residente is here to celebrate those who have each other in lockdown. The Puerto Rican rapper’s latest single and video, “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” (“Before the World Ends”), depicts a grand total of 113 couples from 80 countries around the world smooching for the camera, for seven minutes of socially distant heaven. The video also features some recognizable lovebirds, such as our latest cover star Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri; Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas; and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, to name a few.