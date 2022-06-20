Bad Bunny Hoses Down His Lady Friends on ‘Me Porto Bonito’ with Chencho Corleone

Bad Bunny has been having fun with the videos for Un Verano Sin Ti, the album he dropped last month. On “Moscow Mule,” he dove into his underwater fantasies and transformed into a naked merman; on “Tití Me Preguntó,” he hung out in the Bronx before getting kidnapped and thrown into his own wedding. Now, on “Me Porto Bonito,” a collaboration with reggaeton pioneer Chencho Corleone, he starts off as an errand boy washing cars for a couple of beautiful women before turning the hose on them and joining them at a huge party.

The playful video was directed by Fernando Lugo and sees Bad Bunny run through looks that include a crop top and a cowboy hat. It opens with Bad Bunny washing a car for a woman who tells him to make sure it’s spotless since she’s going out at night. Corleone joins him, driving in while delivering his verse in his signature, old-school cadence. Corleone has been enjoying a major renaissance lately: The veteran, who was part of the reggaeton duo Plan B in the early 2000s, joined Rauw Alejandro for “Desperados” last year.

Un Verano Sin Ti broke a bunch of records when it dropped, making Bad Bunny Spotify’s most streamed artist ever in a single day. The album hit Number One this week on the Billboard 200 again.