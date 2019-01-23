Gender-Swapped Bad Bunny Commands Surreal ‘Caro’ Video

Bad Bunny conjures his own female proxy in the Latin trap king’s surreal new “Caro” video. The clip opens with the original Bunny in a plush cotton robe, getting his nails painted black. Manicures are a favorite pastime for the Latin pop star, to the vexation of his critics; not to mention the employees of a certain Spanish nail salon, which denied him service in 2018 because of his gender. In “Caro,” which means “expensive,” Bad Bunny fires back in his own bizarre way: When the camera pans from his hands to his face, he’s replaced by a woman Bunny with the same shaved head and funky wardrobe.

The star of the video is 19-year-old model Jazmyne Joy, who’s been sharing her own renditions of Bad Bunny’s looks on Instagram. In “Caro,” Joy struts out of a pink mansion and mouths the lyrics from atop a slow-riding sports car: “They look at me weird but nothing will stop me,” sings Bunny in Spanish. “I know how much I’m worth/I know that I’m expensive!” The piece only grows more offbeat from there, incorporating blurred visual effects, a fashion show starring a diverse array of runway models and lava-spewing volcanoes. The sun sets as a climactic kiss scene takes place between the two Bunnys — a thesis of self-love come full circle. “How does it hurt you?” he sings, “I’m just happy.”

The Ricky Martin-featured “Caro” highlights Bad Bunny’s December-issued debut LP, X100pre, which also includes the singles “Estamos Bien,” “Solo de Mi” and Drake collaboration “Mia.” The vocalist recently performed the latter song with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots on The Tonight Show for a pre-filmed segment in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny will promote the album with a headlining North American tour that launches March 14th in Reading, Pennsylvania and wraps April 27th in New York, New York.

In a 2018 Rolling Stone interview, the Latin trap star spoke about the genre’s growing influence in American pop music. “Right now if you look at the U.S., trap is pop,” he noted. “We’re making the music that the people are asking us for. So it’s just a matter of acceptance.”