Bad Bunny to Star in Brad Pitt Action Film ‘Bullet Train’

Bad Bunny has joined the cast of the upcoming action film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Directed by Hobbs & Shaw filmmaker David Leitch from a script written by Zak Olkewicz, the film is based off of the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. The cast of Bullet Train also includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is executive producing, along with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the film’s IP. Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Bad Bunny surprise-released a new album, El Último Tour del Mundo, in November. It marks his third record of 2020, following YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir. Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican star performed “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” on The Late Late Show and did a quick interview with Corden, where he offered fans an update on his health after testing positive for Covid-19. “I feel great, thank God,” he said. “I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. But I feel great, I feel perfect.”

In addition to his role in Bullet Train, Bad Bunny has also been cast in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.