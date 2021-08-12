 Bad Bunny Leads Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Leads Billboard Latin Music Award Nods With 22 Nominations

Bad Bunny received 22 nominations in 13 categories, followed by Maluma and J Balvin

Bad Bunny durante se presentación en los Premios Billboard el 21 de mayo de 2021 en el Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bad Bunny resultó el mayor finalista para los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021 el jueves 12 de agosto de 2021 al recibir 22 menciones, mientras que Maluma lo sigue con 11 y J Balvin con 9. Los premios se transmitirán en vivo por Telemundo el 23 de septiembre desde el Watsco Center en Coral Gables, Florida. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, archivo)

Bad Bunny durante se presentación en los Premios Billboard el 21 de mayo de 2021 en el Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images

Billboard and Telemundo have announced nominations for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will take place on September 23rd in Miami. Bad Bunny, who released three back-to-back albums within the award eligibility period, received the most nominations of any artist with 22 nods across 13 categories, including “Artist of the Year,” “Songwriter of the Year,” and “Album of the Year.”

Maluma followed Bad Bunny with 11 nominations, while J Balvin received nine nominations, and Karol G, Anuel AA, and Black Eyed Peas received eight each. Maluma’s album Papi Juancho and Anuel Aa’s album Emmanuel are contenders in the “Top Album of the Year” category, where Bad Bunny is competing with himself for El Último Tour del Mundo, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and YHLQMDLG.

The awards show will be broadcast live on Telemundo and will coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which will run from September 20th to September 24th at Miami’s Faena Forum. Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, and Karol G will headline the event, while panels and live performances will also include artists such as Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, and more. The main categories nominations are below:

Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

New Artist of the Year
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year
Black Eyed Peas
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez

Top Latin Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Black Eyed Peas
Eslabon Armado
Los Legendarios

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Kali Uchis “Telepatía”
Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”
Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”
Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”

