Bad Bunny Leads Billboard Latin Music Award Nods With 22 Nominations

Billboard and Telemundo have announced nominations for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will take place on September 23rd in Miami. Bad Bunny, who released three back-to-back albums within the award eligibility period, received the most nominations of any artist with 22 nods across 13 categories, including “Artist of the Year,” “Songwriter of the Year,” and “Album of the Year.”

Maluma followed Bad Bunny with 11 nominations, while J Balvin received nine nominations, and Karol G, Anuel AA, and Black Eyed Peas received eight each. Maluma’s album Papi Juancho and Anuel Aa’s album Emmanuel are contenders in the “Top Album of the Year” category, where Bad Bunny is competing with himself for El Último Tour del Mundo, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and YHLQMDLG.

The awards show will be broadcast live on Telemundo and will coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which will run from September 20th to September 24th at Miami’s Faena Forum. Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, and Karol G will headline the event, while panels and live performances will also include artists such as Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, and more. The main categories nominations are below:

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

Eslabon Armado

Los Legendarios

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”

Kali Uchis “Telepatía”

Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”

Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”