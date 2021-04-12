 Bad Bunny Plots 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' Trek - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Plots ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ Trek

Tour announced right after reggaeton star’s WWE WrestleMania debut

Angie Martoccio

Bad Bunny

Stillz

Following his WWE WrestleMania debut on Sunday, Bad Bunny has announced a 2022 tour in support of El Último Tour Del Mundo.

The trek starts on February 9th in Denver, Colorado, and makes stops throughout the West Coast before heading over to the East. It wraps in Miami, Florida, on April 1st; tickets go on sale Friday.

El Último Tour Del Mundo was released in November 2020. It marked Bad Bunny’s third release that year, following YHLQMDLG and the compilation Las que no iban a salir. The Puerto Rican star kicked off this year by releasing “Booker T,” later performing it with the former wrestler and current WWE commentator on WWE Royal Rumble.

Bad Bunny Tour Dates

2/9 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
2/11 – El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
2/13 – Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena
2/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
2/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
2/23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
2/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
2/25 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
2/28 – Portland, OR @Moda Center
3/1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
3/3 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
3/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
3/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
3/10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
3/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
3/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
3/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
3/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
3/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
3/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
3/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
3/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
3/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
4/1 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

In This Article: Bad Bunny, live music

