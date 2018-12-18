Bad Bunny Plots 2019 North American Tour

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny will embark on a headlining tour of North America next spring.

The 14-date trek kicks off March 14th at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania and includes stops in Portland, Oregon, Tacoma, Washington, Dallas, Texas, Orlando, Florida and more. The run wraps April 27th with a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets will go on sale December 21st via Ticketmaster.

Bad Bunny’s 2019 tour will mark his second headlining U.S. trek after a wildly successful 2018 run that included sold-out shows in Miami and Los Angeles. This year the Latin trap star also secured his first major U.S. hits, notching a Number One alongside Cardi B and J Balvin for “I Like It” and partnering with Drake for “Mia,” which has peaked at Number Five. Despite releasing a slew of songs in 2018, Bad Bunny has yet to release his debut album, which is tentatively titled La Nueva Religión.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny spoke about the rise of Latin trap and its growing prominence in American pop music. “Right now if you look at the U.S., trap is pop,” he said. “We’re making the music that the people are asking us for. So it’s just a matter of acceptance.”