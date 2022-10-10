How Farruko Became a Symbol of Self-Expression

When Farruko took the CASA BACARDÍ stage at the ninth annual Life Is Beautiful, the crowd connected their thumbs and forefingers en masse. Pulsing their heart-shaped hands in time with the Puerto Rican artist’s beloved brand of reggaeton, they responded to Farruko’s every prompt, echoing every word on cue. When the music ended, the audience sang the rapper off stage in hopes their display of devotion might extend his set. Despite their efforts, it was the fans populating the YouTube comments’ section that would have the last word on Farruko’s appearance at the seminal Las Vegas festival. Farruko, they affirmed, is “el mejor.”

When unraveling the extent of his influence, Farruko draws parallels to the trajectory of another Puerto Rican export, BACARDÍ. While the seminal rum manufacturer may have Farruko beat in terms of longevity – it was launched more than 160 years ago – both credit their global reach to local support. After generating initial hype via social platforms like MySpace, Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado’s early output as Farruko was embraced by Puerto Rican radio jockeys — cementing his status as one-to-watch in mainstream reggaeton. While the 31-year-old has since toured everywhere from Mexico to Miami in the decade since — he never forgets his roots.

“Being Puerto Rican is something that you carry with you in your blood,” the Bayamon-native tells Rolling Stone. “Its loyalty for the island and its people. Its holding its flag high for the rest of the world to see.”

“Do What Moves You,” the mantra that serves as the bedrock of BACARDÍ’s branding, particularly resonates with Farruko. The artist has gone from strength-to-strength since his 2009 debut — his copious awards and nominations were even rehomed on their own dedicated Wikipedia page. His chart-topping “6AM,” a collaboration with J Balvin, earned the artist a Latin Grammys nod. “Krippy Kush,” which featured a star-studded lineup of features, catapulted the artist to international superstardom. Then arrived Farruko’s solo smash, the 2021 tribal guarachero-reggaeton hybrid “Pepas.” Accruing more than 500 million views on the accompanying visual alone, ‘Farruko’ became the name heard around the world.

It’s the kind of Hollywood fairy tale that could sweep anyone off their feet, but Farruko has committed to remaining grounded despite his unprecedented success. Music, initially just a creative outlet – and a party trick to flex in the school yard – has become a fundamental resource for the rapper to both express and define his most authentic self. As such, each of Farruko’s offerings are a sonic mosaic of his experiences, learnings and relationships.

“My entire life, music has been my form of expression,” he says. “Through the many chapters in my life, the music is what has told [my] story.”

Thankfully, he hasn’t had to tell it alone. Farruko has found frequent collaborators and friends in fellow Puerto Ricans Bad Bunny and Don Omar (the latter of which Farruko has cited as his favorite artist). Latin Music Awards-favorite Myke Towers has also been Farruko’s right-hand man for much of his recent output. Then there’s the singles assisted by rap megastars Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott — a massive ‘Spanglish’ crossover moment for any Latin star. It’s a heavy hitting lineup of co-signs, but for Farruko, it’s the product of such collaborations that is the real “blessing.”

“It’s always fun to work with artists you admire,” he says. “Each can bring their strengths to the song, and my process really is vibing with their process so we can build something great.”

Despite his endless growth, Farruko’s source of fulfillment remains the same: people. Ultimately, he hopes his music will inspire others to live similarly authentically, and if his CASA BACARDÍ performance was any indication, he’s succeeding. The rapper’s ability to elicit visceral emotion in his audience – from sheer elation when he appears, to deflation when he exits – is a testament to Farruko’s irrefutable talent. One of its best exports, Farruko has made Puerto Rico a main character on the world stage — and we’re all buying tickets.

“[I want my music] to reach people; whether to feel good, to dance, to relate to — however it serves them. That is the power of music.”

