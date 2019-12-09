Bachata Kings Aventura Announce First U.S. Tour in 10 Years

Aventura broke the Latinternet in April when they dropped “Inmortal” — their first new single since 2009 — on frontman Romeo Santos’ fourth studio album, Utopía. They did it again in September, when they joined Santos at his solo concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

This Monday morning, the Latino legends surfaced once more to announce their upcoming 2020 U.S. Inmortal tour, which will be their first since 2009.

Composed of Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos, the Dominican-American family band will visit seven cities across the U.S. The tour will kick off Wednesday, February 6th at the Forum in Los Angeles, then wrap up Tuesday, March 10th in Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

Although born in the Bronx, Aventura became a household name across Latin America by modernizing bachata, the rootsy Dominican folk genre, with an urban flair. Their 2002 breakthrough single, “Obsesión,” made them the first bachata act to land a Number One single in several European countries; in Italy, the song remained Number One for 16 consecutive weeks.

Fans can expect to hear many other Aventura hits at their 2020 shows, including 2005’s “Ella y Yo,” 2009’s “Por Un Segundo” and 2010’s “Dile Al Amor.” Following their surprise feature on Utopía, Aventura’s 2016 greatest hits album Todavía Me Amas: Lo Mejor De Aventura, was the Number One bestselling tropical album of 2019.

Tickets will go on sale starting 10am local time on Thursday, December 12th at LiveNation.com.

Aventura ‘Inmortal’ Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 6, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Thursday, February 13, 2020 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Friday, February 14, 2020 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Friday, February 28, 2020 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sunday, March 1, 2020 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Thursday, March 5, 2020 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena