Arcángel, Sech Get Assist From Romeo Santos on ‘Sigues Con Él’ Remix

Three Latin kings unite in new remix of 2019 song

On their 2019 single, “Sigues Con Él,” Dominican-American MC Arcángel and Panamanian singer Sech plead with a woman to ditch her loser boyfriend. Yet on a brand new remix, bachata superstar Romeo Santos crashes their pity party and offers his own perspective.

Initially featured on Arcángel’s 2019 studio album, Historias de un Capricornio (Tales of a Capricorn), the new song is a glossy reggaeton number, garnished with delicate touches of harp and tropical percussion. “¿Por qué sigues con él?,” or “Why do you stay with him?” ask Arcángel and Sech. “When you were drunk, you confessed that he doesn’t treat you right.”

“You know how you get when you mix champagne and tequila,” sings Santos in Spanish, playing the suspecting boyfriend in question. His voice adds a bit of levity to Arcángel’s hushed, downcast soprano. Santos closes the track with an adorable interjection from his son, Valentino, who was born last March. “Let my baby boy remind you who’s the king,” he boasts.

Santos was initially scheduled to hit the road with Aventura this month, but COVID-19 forced the band to postpone their comeback tour until July. Bassist Max Santos announced the new summer dates via Instagram in March.

