 Anuel AA, Ozuna Release New Album 'Los Dioses,' Video for 'Antes'
Anuel AA, Ozuna Drop New Collaborative Album 'Los Dioses,' Video for Lead Single 'Antes'

Latin superstars announced LP earlier this week, sharing a pair of songs and a behind-the-scenes documentary

Jon Blistein

Latin superstars Anuel AA and Ozuna have released a new collaborative album, Los Dioses.

The sorta-surprise project was announced earlier this week, and in the lead up to its arrival the pair shared music videos for two songs, “Los Dioses” and “Municiones.” To coincide with the LP’s arrival, Anuel AA and Ozuna released the official first single, “Antes,” as well as its video. All three clips were filmed in Miami and directed by Fernando Lugo.

Also part of the week-long album rollout was a 20-minute documentary, Anuel AA & Ozuna – Los Dioses which was released on YouTube and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album.

Anuel AA and Ozuna crafted Los Dioses with an array of collaborators, including Dynell, Yazid, Tainy, Hi Music Hi Flow, Carlos Mercader, Ovy on the Drums, Lil Geniuz, DJ Luian, Mambo Kings, Jowny, Foreignteck, Súbelo Neo, Yo Poppy and Legazzy.

“I’m happy that Los Dioses is finally hitting the street,” Ozuna said in a statement. “This is an album that we had wanted to do for years, but our prior commitments had never allowed us the time. I greatly enjoyed the process and the experience of crafting this project with Anuel AA. As you all know, he’s not just a colleague to me — he’s like a brother.”

“This album is important for both me and Ozuna,” Anuel AA added. “We’ve been speaking about this project since 2015 and we haven’t had time to work on the album. We both have great chemistry in the studio and our fans will be able to see the results through this album.”

Though Los Dioses marks their first full-length project together, Anuel AA and Ozuna collaborated frequently over the years. Their tracks together include songs like “Adicto,” “China,” “Cambio,” “Bebe” and “La Ocasión.”

