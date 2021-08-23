Anuel AA Appears to Address Karol G Split on New Single ’23 Preguntas’

Puerto Rican superstar Anuel AA has released new song, “23 Preguntas,” which appears to be dedicated to his former partner, Karol G.

The confessional track boasts heavy drums and atmospheric synths, and finds Anuel AA digging deep to ask his ex 23 questions (the track also features a brief cameo by Rauw Alejandro, who sings the hook toward the end). “Tu me amas o tu amor esta a la venta/Te quedarías conmigo si toca cero mi cuenta,” Anuel AA croons at one point, the lyrics translating loosely to, “Do you love me, or is your love for sale/Would you stay with me if my accounts hit zero?”

“23 Preguntas” also arrives with a music video in which Anuel AA finds himself trapped in a dingy interrogation room, pouring his heart out as he sings and scribbles his questions into a notebook.

Back in January, Anuel AA teamed up with Ozuna for a collaborative album, Los Dioses, while his last full-length solo effort, Emmanuel, arrived last May.