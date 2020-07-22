 Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna to Headline Baja Beach Fest in 2021 - Rolling Stone
Latin Music

Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna to Headline Baja Beach Fest in 2021

Karol G, Sech, Jhay Cortez and more will feature at the Latin trap and reggaeton festival

Suzy Exposito

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images;Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

After COVID-19 brought the 2020 summer festival season to a grinding halt, the third annual Baja Beach Fest — an independent festival dedicated to Latin trap and reggaeton music — has officially been rescheduled for 2021. Set for August 13th, 14th and 15th, the festival takes place on the coast of Rosarito, Mexico, which lies 32 miles south of San Diego.

Reggaeton all-stars Anuel AA, Ozuna and J Balvin will be headlining in 2021. They’ll be supported by a fierce lineup of hitmakers such as Karol G, Sech, Becky G, Farruko, Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez, Guaynaa, El Alfa, Lunay, DJ Luian, Justin Quiles, Myke Towers, Sky Rompiendo and many more.

Founded in 2018 by Baja native Aaron Ampudia and American promoter Chris Den Uijl, the festival has previously featured superstars such as Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam. Tickets for the 2021 fest are now available on BajaBeachFest.com.

