 Anitta and Saweetie Say Goodbye to 'Faking Love' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Cure Bassist Simon Gallup Says He's Back in Band
Home Music Latin Music

Anitta and Saweetie Say Goodbye to ‘Faking Love’

Brazilian pop star drops third single of 2021 following “Girl From Rio”

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anitta Saweetie "Faking Love"

Leo Correa/AP

Anitta and Saweetie have teamed up for “Faking Love,” happily kissing a relationship that isn’t cutting it goodbye on the bouncy track.

“Feel like I’m running out of ways to say/That I ain’t feeling any type of way about you,” Anitta sings. Saweetie celebrates being free on her verses, rapping: “Let me live my life, throw a party when you leave, leave, leavе.”

“Faking Love” is Anitta’s third single of 2021, following “Girl From Rio” and “Loco.” In May, she performed “Girl From Rio” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Per a release, the musician is finishing up her next album; it will be her first for Warner Records and follows her 2019 LP, Kisses.

Saweetie is set to perform during the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, with her first date on the trek taking place on December 3rd at the forum in Los Angeles. Earlier in the year, she dropped “Fast (Motion).

In This Article: Anitta, Saweetie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.