Anitta and Saweetie Say Goodbye to ‘Faking Love’

Anitta and Saweetie have teamed up for “Faking Love,” happily kissing a relationship that isn’t cutting it goodbye on the bouncy track.

“Feel like I’m running out of ways to say/That I ain’t feeling any type of way about you,” Anitta sings. Saweetie celebrates being free on her verses, rapping: “Let me live my life, throw a party when you leave, leave, leavе.”

“Faking Love” is Anitta’s third single of 2021, following “Girl From Rio” and “Loco.” In May, she performed “Girl From Rio” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Per a release, the musician is finishing up her next album; it will be her first for Warner Records and follows her 2019 LP, Kisses.

Saweetie is set to perform during the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, with her first date on the trek taking place on December 3rd at the forum in Los Angeles. Earlier in the year, she dropped “Fast (Motion).“