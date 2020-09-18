Hear Anitta’s Saucy New Song ‘Me Gusta,’ Featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers

Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian singer-actress Anitta has released “Me Gusta,” a new single with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and Puerto Rican singer-MC Myke Towers. The song is a lick off Anitta’s forthcoming Warner Records debut, which will be executive produced by Grammy-winning producer Ryan Tedder.

Unabashedly bisexual and bilingual, Anitta and Cardi detail the many things, some not safe for work, that they love about both women and men. “A me gustan las mujeres when they shake it, ya-ya-ya/A mi me gustan when they wanna go and get it,” sings Anitta. “Tengo sazón de Afro-Latina/Llevo mi cintura como Shakira,” rhymes Cardi B. The brand new track kicks off with a sticky baile funk beat and playful guitar riffs to match.

“Todas las mujeres son hermosas, pero lo [que] me gusta [son] las latinas,” adds Myke Towers in Spanish: “All women are beautiful, but what I love is Latinas.”

The 2020 song “WAP,” Cardi B’s risqué trap hit with Megan Thee Stallion, is currently sitting Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart. Upon the release of his 2020, sophomore album, Easy Money Baby, Myke Towers has raked in over a billion streams on Spotify, and has since tapped collaborators such as Bad Bunny, Becky G, Maluma and more artists.