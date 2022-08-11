‘Malunitta Forever:’ Anitta and Maluma Make Out and Play On-Screen Lovers in ‘El Que Espera’

There’s always a movie couple whose onscreen chemistry makes viewers wonder if they are actually together — and Maluma and Anitta channel exactly that energy in the video for their new collab, “El Que Espera.”

“Así, así, porque el que espera se consigue lo que quiera/Así, así ‘tamo de acuerdo, puede pasar lo que sea,” sings Anitta, before Maluma joins for the duet: “Hoy por ti, después por mí/Vamo’ allá, ‘tamo aquí.” (In English: “Like this, like this because he who waits gets what he wants. Like this like this, because we agree that anything can happen. Today for you, later for me. Let’s go there, while we’re here.”)

The Mike Ho-directed video for the single, which is set to be part of Anitta’s deluxe Versions of Me LP, follows the two Latin superstars portraying actors in a throwback romantic film. In between takes, both stars cackle after their fiery makeout sessions and on-camera play fights.

“Malunitta forever and ever. It’s been a while since I had worked with my parcera. This song is super fire,” said Maluma on his Instagram stories an hour before the video’s release. “I’m so sure you’ll love this one.”

The single follows Maluma’s collaboration with Yandel and Eladio Carrión, “Nunca y Pico,” and his eight-track LP, The Love & Sex Tape. Meanwhile, Anitta hopped on a song with J Balvin, Quavo, and Pharrel, titled “No Más,” and collaborated with Becky G and Tini on “La Loto.” She released her LP Versions of Me earlier this year, which featured her standout “Envolver” and Cardi B collaboration, “Me Gusta.“

Anitta previously shared how excited she was about working with Missy Elliott for a song titled “Lobby” on her forthcoming deluxe album. She shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram stories writing, “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now.” Missy tweeted the image and called Anitta “one of the sweetest artists” and a star.