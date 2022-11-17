fbpixel
All about Anitta

Anitta Does It All At The Latin Grammys

The Brazilian singer didn't just host the event; she performed and brought the sounds of Brazil to the show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Co-host Anitta performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Latin Recor

Anitta didn’t just host the Latin Grammys; the Brazilian super star also performed and embraced her Brazilian roots by performing a mash-up of her baile funk bangers at the show.

She opened her set with a sexy performance of the mega-hit “Envolver,” which got her a Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number one on Spotify. She then embraced her Brazilian roots by performing a mash-up of dance tracks “Movimiento de Sanfoninha,” “Rave de Favela,” “Vai Malandra,” “La Mama de La Mama,” and “Machika.” Anitta then joined her dancers in twerking into the audience. Sebastián Yatra also got an unexpected lap dance from Anitta during her fierce performance. 

Anitta received two Latin Grammy Awards nominations this year. “Envolver” was nominated for both Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance. Earlier this week, Anitta received a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist. 

