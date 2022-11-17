Anitta Does It All At The Latin Grammys

Anitta didn’t just host the Latin Grammys; the Brazilian super star also performed and embraced her Brazilian roots by performing a mash-up of her baile funk bangers at the show. Trending Shanquella Robinson Died In Cabo. Her Mom Wants Answers Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

She opened her set with a sexy performance of the mega-hit “Envolver,” which got her a Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number one on Spotify. She then embraced her Brazilian roots by performing a mash-up of dance tracks “Movimiento de Sanfoninha,” “Rave de Favela,” “Vai Malandra,” “La Mama de La Mama,” and “Machika.” Anitta then joined her dancers in twerking into the audience. Sebastián Yatra also got an unexpected lap dance from Anitta during her fierce performance.

Anitta received two Latin Grammy Awards nominations this year. “Envolver” was nominated for both Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance. Earlier this week, Anitta received a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.