Anitta Embraces Desire in New ‘Envolver’ Video

Anitta has dropped the video for new single “Envolver.” The reggaeton-flavored track follows “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie, which arrived in October.

In her new self-directed visual, Anitta unapologetically embraces desire. The clip moves between two different locations and situations. In one, she dances alone as she sings. In the other setting, she lives out her wants with a dancer.

“Envolver” is Anitta’s fourth single of 2021, following “Faking Love,” “Girl From Rio” and “Loco.” Last week, Anitta and Saweetie performed their bouncy track on The Late Late Show Show With James Corden.

On Nov. 18, the singer is slated to perform during the Latin Grammys alongside sets from Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Juanes, Ozuna, C. Tangana, and more artists. Per a release, Anitta is finishing up her next album; it will be her first for Warner Records and follows her 2019 LP, Kisses.