Anitta, Cardi B, Myke Towers Light Up Rio With ‘Me Gusta’ Performance

For her Wednesday night performance on The Tonight Show, Anitta took the stage in her hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, performing her song “Me Gusta” on an elevated platform in front of the city skyline.

As has become the norm for performances during Covid-19, Anitta was backed by six masked dancers, who moved and grooved around giant holographic screens onstage as the pop star detailed her proud bisexuality in the song’s lyrics. Those screens later lit up with the faces of Cardi B and Myke Towers during the song’s (very cleaned-up) guest verses: “I have the spice of an Afro-Latina/And I move my waist like Shakira/La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas/Bad bitches, I like them all,” Cardi rapped.

Anitta released “Me Gusta” earlier this month, following the single “Tócame,” which arrived with a music video filmed during Covid-19 quarantine in Rio.

Anitta’s upcoming album features collaborations with Ryan Tedder, along with Stargate and “Despacito” producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. The album’s release date has yet to be announced. The pop star was set to perform at Coachella and Rock in Rio this year, but both performances were canceled due to the pandemic.

The 2020 song “WAP,” Cardi B’s risqué trap hit with Megan Thee Stallion, is currently sitting at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart. Upon the release of his 2020, sophomore album, Easy Money Baby, Myke Towers has raked in over a billion streams on Spotify and has since tapped collaborators such as Bad Bunny, Becky G, Maluma and more artists.