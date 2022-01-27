 Watch Anitta in Halloween-Themed Music Video for 'Boys Don't Cry' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Grateful Dead Release New Footwear Collection With Sanuk
Home Music Latin Music

Anitta Escapes a Zombie Lover in New ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ Video

Single serves as an English-language follow-up to “Envolver” and “Faking Love” with Saweetie

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anitta isn’t here to give any man her sympathy. On Thursday night, the Brazillian star released “Boys Don’t Cry,” an English-language, electropop earworm with a retro-futuristic vibe à la The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

“Sometimes you call me when you’re too drunk, oh God/Then you start telling me I’m the one, I’m not,” she sings. “In your feelings, I can feel it/You’re in your feelings, you won’t admit it/but I thought that we were just having fun.”

Along with the single, Anitta dropped the song’s Eighties horror movie-reminiscent music video, which was directed by Anitta and Christian Breslauer. The video follows the singer as she dates (and later escapes) a zombie lover, dances at an underground goth party, and ditches her fiancé after walking down the aisle in a red dress. “Ya boys can’t get enough when the girls don’t need your love. Who says boys don’t cry,” she sings on the chorus.

The new track — which marks a pivot from a Spanish and Portuguese reggaetón sound toward English-language pop — follows a set of English tracks dropped by Anitta last year, including “Envolver,” “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie, and “Girl From Río.” In 2020, she also enlisted Myke Towers and Cardi B on banger “Me Gusta.”

In This Article: Anitta, Music Video, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.