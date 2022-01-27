Anitta Escapes a Zombie Lover in New ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ Video

Anitta isn’t here to give any man her sympathy. On Thursday night, the Brazillian star released “Boys Don’t Cry,” an English-language, electropop earworm with a retro-futuristic vibe à la The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

“Sometimes you call me when you’re too drunk, oh God/Then you start telling me I’m the one, I’m not,” she sings. “In your feelings, I can feel it/You’re in your feelings, you won’t admit it/but I thought that we were just having fun.”

Along with the single, Anitta dropped the song’s Eighties horror movie-reminiscent music video, which was directed by Anitta and Christian Breslauer. The video follows the singer as she dates (and later escapes) a zombie lover, dances at an underground goth party, and ditches her fiancé after walking down the aisle in a red dress. “Ya boys can’t get enough when the girls don’t need your love. Who says boys don’t cry,” she sings on the chorus.

The new track — which marks a pivot from a Spanish and Portuguese reggaetón sound toward English-language pop — follows a set of English tracks dropped by Anitta last year, including “Envolver,” “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie, and “Girl From Río.” In 2020, she also enlisted Myke Towers and Cardi B on banger “Me Gusta.”