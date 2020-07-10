 Anitta Throws a Risqué Quarantine Party in New 'Tócame' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next How to Watch UFC 251: Live Stream Usman vs. Masvidal on ESPN+ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Anitta Throws Risqué Quarantine Party in New ‘Tócame’ Video

Featuring Arcángel and De La Ghetto, the visual was filmed in Brazil under strict COVID-19 precautions

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brazilian pop star Anitta has dropped a new single and video, “Tócame,” featuring the comeback of reggaeton duo Arcángel and De La Ghetto.

Written by the three collaborators, and produced by Ryan Tedder, the fiery new single comes with a video directed by Giovanni Bianco, filmed in Rio de Janeiro under strict COVID-19 precautions. With a mix of impressive drone cinematography and special effects, the clip shows the Anitta, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and many Brazilians dancing along to the song in their respective balconies and in isolated apartments.

“Tócame is reggaeton with such a sensual and irresistible rhythm,” Anitta said in a statement. “The music highlights the importance of getting to know each other and understanding exactly what pleases us. It feels even more special to share it with Arcángel and De La Ghetto.”

Anitta’s upcoming album features more collaborations with Tedder, along with Stargate and “Despacito” producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. The pop star was set to perform at Coachella and Rock In Rio this year, but both performances were canceled due to the pandemic. She’s kept busy during quarantine by going live on her socials every day from her home in Rio de Janeiro, taking fans behind-the-scenes on her recording process and chatting with Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta, P. Diddy and others.

In This Article: Anitta, Arcángel, covid-19, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.