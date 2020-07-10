Anitta Throws Risqué Quarantine Party in New ‘Tócame’ Video

Brazilian pop star Anitta has dropped a new single and video, “Tócame,” featuring the comeback of reggaeton duo Arcángel and De La Ghetto.

Written by the three collaborators, and produced by Ryan Tedder, the fiery new single comes with a video directed by Giovanni Bianco, filmed in Rio de Janeiro under strict COVID-19 precautions. With a mix of impressive drone cinematography and special effects, the clip shows the Anitta, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and many Brazilians dancing along to the song in their respective balconies and in isolated apartments.

“Tócame is reggaeton with such a sensual and irresistible rhythm,” Anitta said in a statement. “The music highlights the importance of getting to know each other and understanding exactly what pleases us. It feels even more special to share it with Arcángel and De La Ghetto.”

Anitta’s upcoming album features more collaborations with Tedder, along with Stargate and “Despacito” producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. The pop star was set to perform at Coachella and Rock In Rio this year, but both performances were canceled due to the pandemic. She’s kept busy during quarantine by going live on her socials every day from her home in Rio de Janeiro, taking fans behind-the-scenes on her recording process and chatting with Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta, P. Diddy and others.