Song You Need to Know: Angelica Garcia, ‘Penny in My Back Pocket’

Los Angeles native Angelica Garcia is not just another It Girl. The daughter of Mexican and Salvadoran parents, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter alchemizes regional Mexican folk sounds with her indie rock grit and R&B heart into fight songs, which illuminate every facet of her blended, multicultural experience. This year Garcia went from hometown heroine to nationally-acclaimed artist after Barack Obama shared her song, “Jícama,” on his Best of 2019 playlist.

On Thursday she released an equally spunky follow-up to her breakthrough, titled “Penny in My Back Pocket.” The song will be featured in her upcoming sophomore album Cha Cha Palace, out Friday, February 28th via Spacebomb Records.

“‘Penny In My Back Pocket’ is about keeping up your stride,” Garcia said in a press release. “To be human is to stumble along your path. The song asks for clarity, whether that means a clear sign or knowing when to hold oneself accountable. Everyone needs a little help navigating this — ‘a penny in the back pocket for good luck.'”

Paired with the thump of a lo-fi hip-hop beat, Garcia’s voice recalls the confident snarl of Nineties rock goddesses like Alanis and Ani DiFranco. It’s a generous preview of what’s to come with the release of Cha Cha Palace; in her first record since her departure from Warner Records, the steely-eyed Garcia reclaims her vision.

Garcia is slated to perform a series of shows at this year’s SXSW. She will also join indie luminary Vagabon on an upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off March 31st in Philadelphia’s Johnny Brenda’s and wraps April 22nd in Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

