Ranchera Protégé Ángela Aguilar Announces Solo U.S. Theater Tour

Ángela Aguilar is heading out on the road again. The ranchera protégé and 19-year-old daughter of Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar announced her Piensa en Mí tour Tuesday. The rising star will stop in theaters across the United States in June, just in time to join her family’s Jaripeo Sin Fronteras shows in mid-July.

Aguilar will begin her solo trek in Chicago at the city’s Auditorium Theatre, before making her way across the country, making stops in Las Vegas’ Pearl Theater and Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater in June.

“Little angels! I’m so excited to see you all again on my new Piensa En Mi Tour,” Aguilar wrote on Instagram, along with revealing the dates on Instagram Live from the L.A. venue. “This is my fourth tour! I feel like an old lady… I’m so excited to bring you all a tour that has taken me so long to prepare.”

https://twitter.com/AngelaAguilar__/status/1638296245637619717?s=20

The upcoming shows will accompany her new album titled Piensa En Mi that will feature bolero and mariachi songs, many of which she’s “worked the hardest on.”

“This is a big pride and you have no idea how excited I am,” she said.

The tour announcement follows the success of her song “Qué Agonía” with Yuridia and a posthumous collaboration with legend Juan Gabriel last year. She has had solo success with tracks like “Dime Cómo Quieres” and “En Realidad,” along with covers of songs by Selena, and other ranchera classics.

Last summer, Pepe Aguilar spoke to Rolling Stone about his daughter’s success and why he thinks she has been able to connect with Mexican-American Gen Z’ers through a music genre that has a storied history.

"In Angela's case, she connects really well with everyone because she doesn't only live on the ranch and spend time with cows and horses, but she is a perfectly well-adapted young lady that's confident in her roots in any environment," Pepe said. "Angela is so convinced of her talent, her culture, her roots. It is not about what she is doing, but how she is doing it, which is a totally different thing. She's doing it at the top level. Her music isn't regional, it's universal."

Pensa En Mi Tour dates

June 02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre – Chicago

June 04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 09 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

June 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 16 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 17 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

June 23 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre