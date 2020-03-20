Ana Tijoux Rallies the Resistance in New ‘Antifa Dance’ Video

The incendiary Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux released her new single “Antifa Dance,” the title track off her upcoming full-length album set for release later this year.

“A few years ago, it was unthinkable to reassess the word ‘fascism,'” writes Tijoux in a press release. “Facing authoritarianism, unrelenting hatred for the other, we again return to ‘Art,’ with all its force. Art that is charged with music and color. Art that responds in dance, an organized movement of beautiful rebellion. This is why we decided to make a danceable album. It is our profound belief that from pain, the purest act of love and resistance is born. Antifa Dance.”

In the new Daniela López Lugo-directed video, Tijoux stars as the ringleader of a disco rebel underground who ready themselves to take the streets. “El amigo de todos no es amigo de nadie/Cantalo suave, lucha de clase,” she spits in Spanish to a brisk baile funk beat. “Everyone’s friend is nobody’s friend/Sing it soft, class struggle.” Sitting beside her in a bombed-out vehicle is Chilean indie-pop artist Alex Anwandter, whose anthemic fight song “Paco Vampiro,” written and recorded during the 2019 Chilean uprising, featured vocals by Tijoux. The new album will also include her 2019 song “Cacerolazo,” which she recorded amid the wave of protests in Chile.

Antifa Dance will be Tijoux’s fifth studio album, and her first since 2014’s Vengo. Tijoux won the Latin Grammy for Record of the Year for her 2014 collaboration with Jorge Drexler titled “Universos Paralelos.” Anglophone listeners may recognize her 2010 single, “1977,” which went viral in the U.S. following a feature in the AMC series Breaking Bad.