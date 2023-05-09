Mexican Star Ana Bárbara Celebrates 30-Year Career With ‘Bandidos’ Arena Tour
Ana Bárbara is celebrating her three decade-long career with her “Bandidos” tour. On Tuesday, the singer announced that she’ll be heading on a tour across the United States, and adding stops in Mexico City and the Dominican Republic.
“This is such a miracle and the exact right time we needed to start the tour,” Bárbara said about heading on the road. “To see young people listening to music, it’s a privilege because it’s the new generations are what are going to support the career of an artist.”
Bárbara will commence her tour in Monterey, California on Aug. 31, making stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, and Los Angeles, along with detours in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Majo Águilar, the grandchild of Antonio Águilar, will join her on select dates as an opener. (“She’s so talented,” she said of Águilar.)
Teasing a show for the “entire family,” Bárbara said she’ll be performing songs from the beginning of her career, including tracks like “Lo Busqué,” “Loca,” “Qué Poca,” and her big hit “Bandido,” which the tour is named after.
It’s also her first tour since dropping Bordado a Mano, or “Stitched by Hand,” which marked her first official album release in over 10 years. The LP featured completely self-written songs, along with massive collaborations such as “El Consejo” with Paquita La Del Barrio, “Solos” with Christian Nodál, “Mi Corazón” with Bronco, and a posthumous ranchera with Vicente Fernández, titled “La Jugada.”
“It’s all from the heart, nothing’s invented,” she said of the album.
Ana Bárbara “Bandidos” Tour Dates
Aug. 31 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
Sept. 1 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan
Sept. 2 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre
Sept. 7 – Oklahoma City, CA @ The Criterion
Sept. 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Theatre
Sept. 9 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Art Center
Sept. 22 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Center
Sept. 23 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Arlington Music Hall
Sept. 29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 30 – San Antonio, TX @ Espee Theatre
Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
Oct. 15 – Mexico City, MEX @ Auditorio Nacional
Oct. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Temple Theatre
Oct. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Coliseum
Oct. 28 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Teatro Nacional
Nov. 10 – Los Ángeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
Nov. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theatre
Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
