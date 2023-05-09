Mexican Star Ana Bárbara Celebrates 30-Year Career With ‘Bandidos’ Arena Tour

Ana Bárbara is celebrating her three decade-long career with her “Bandidos” tour. On Tuesday, the singer announced that she’ll be heading on a tour across the United States, and adding stops in Mexico City and the Dominican Republic.

“This is such a miracle and the exact right time we needed to start the tour,” Bárbara said about heading on the road. “To see young people listening to music, it’s a privilege because it’s the new generations are what are going to support the career of an artist.”

Bárbara will commence her tour in Monterey, California on Aug. 31, making stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, and Los Angeles, along with detours in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Majo Águilar, the grandchild of Antonio Águilar, will join her on select dates as an opener. (“She’s so talented,” she said of Águilar.)

Teasing a show for the “entire family,” Bárbara said she’ll be performing songs from the beginning of her career, including tracks like “Lo Busqué,” “Loca,” “Qué Poca,” and her big hit “Bandido,” which the tour is named after.

It’s also her first tour since dropping Bordado a Mano, or “Stitched by Hand,” which marked her first official album release in over 10 years. The LP featured completely self-written songs, along with massive collaborations such as “El Consejo” with Paquita La Del Barrio, “Solos” with Christian Nodál, “Mi Corazón” with Bronco, and a posthumous ranchera with Vicente Fernández, titled “La Jugada.”

"It's all from the heart, nothing's invented," she said of the album.

Ana Bárbara “Bandidos” Tour Dates

Aug. 31 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

Sept. 1 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan

Sept. 2 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

Sept. 7 – Oklahoma City, CA @ The Criterion

Sept. 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Theatre

Sept. 9 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Art Center

Sept. 22 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Center

Sept. 23 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre

Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Arlington Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 30 – San Antonio, TX @ Espee Theatre

Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

Oct. 15 – Mexico City, MEX @ Auditorio Nacional

Oct. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Temple Theatre

Oct. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Coliseum

Oct. 28 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Teatro Nacional

Nov. 10 – Los Ángeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

Nov. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theatre

Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre