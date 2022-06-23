 Ambar Lucid Releases Tarot-Inspired Track 'La Torre' - Rolling Stone
Ambar Lucid Draws From the Tarot Deck for Gauzy New Song ‘La Torre’

Singer-songwriter recently kicked off first headlining tour

Julyssa Lopez

Ambar Lucid has always made dreamy pop music with depth, and her upbeat new single “La Torre” is an ode to growing up and embracing necessary change. The song, primarily in Spanish, was also inspired by the Tower, a tarot card associated with destruction and liberation, and it helps tell the story of how Lucid has been transforming into her confident new alter ego Estrella—which is also the name of her upcoming album and current headlining tour.

The singer-songwriter shared the track with a visualizer filmed and edited by her past collaborator Clyde Munroe. In a statement, Lucid revealed that “La Torre” was one of the hardest songs she’s ever written. “‘La Torre’ was inspired by my chaotic childhood and becoming conscious of how cycles from the past manifest into the present,” she said, adding, “For me, ‘La Torre’ was the song I needed to write, the things I needed to process and come to terms with, so that I could then become Estrella.”

“La Torre” follows “girl ur so pretty” and “Dead Leaves,” both singles from her upcoming album Estrella, to be released later this year. This summer, she kicked off her first headlining tour with four sold-out dates in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix. Lucid dropped her debut LP Garden of Lucid back in 2020.

 

 

