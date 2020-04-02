 It's Pay Day for Amara La Negra on New Track 'Ándale' - Rolling Stone
It’s Pay Day for Amara La Negra on New Track ‘Ándale’

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star drops cutting bilingual track with Grammy-winning producer Khao

Although many Americans know Amara La Negra as the Latina breakout star from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, many Latinos remember Diana Danelys De Los Santos as the lone dark-skinned cast member on the Spanish-language variety show, Sábado Gigante. On Thursday, the Dominican-American singer behind funk-laden songs like “What a Bam Bam” and “Ayy” dropped her first recording of 2020, a searing bilingual hip-hop track titled “Ándale.”

Produced by the Grammy-nominated producer Kevin ‘Khao’ Cates, the tough-as-nails new single sees Amara unlock her inner mafiosa. Set to a runaway salsa-gone-hip-hop rhythm, Amara fires incendiary verses toward some nameless, unfortunate souls who owe her cash. “No ‘toy jugando contigo,” she spits in Spanish, “Donde está mi dinero?” (“I’m not playing with you/Where’s my money?”) 

“It’s a rap song because I’ve been inspired by hip-hop culture and music,” Amara La Negra says in a press release. “I got out of my comfort zone. It’s my alter ego; it’s completely different from anything anyone has heard from me before — I’m rapping.” 

Amara famously landed a multi-album record deal with BMG just mere hours after Love & Hip Hop: Miami premiered on VH-1. Her debut EP, Unstoppable, was released in 2019. Read our 2018 feature with the Latina star here.

In This Article: Amara La Negra, Latin

