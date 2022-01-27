Ally Brooke Leads a Police Raid in ‘Por Ti’ Video as She Cements Her Pivot to Latin Music

Ally Brooke is willing to do anything for love. At least that’s what she sings in her newest single, “Por Ti,” which cements the former Fifth Harmony star’s pivot to Latin music.

The music video premiering on Rolling Stone follows a female protagonist in a relationship with a criminal, as she ultimately decides to “do the right thing” even if, as Brooke sings on the track, she’d do anything for him. “Sometimes the best thing to do for someone is to help them get on the right path,” Brooke tells Rolling Stone. “It’s a really cool story.”

Later in the video, Brooke plays the “good cop” as she consoles the protagonist and leads a police force after deciding that the best thing to do is put the man behind bars.

“Si pudiese/protegerte pa’ que no tropieces/Aunque hay cosas que no te merces/Pero mi corazón te pertence/Aunque peleamos a veces,” Brooke sings on the track. (In English: “If I could, I’d protect you so that you don’t fall/Even if there are things you don’t deserve/But my heart belongs to you/Even if we fight at times.”)

The song comes almost exactly three years after the release of her debut solo single “Low Key,” which provided fans with the first taste of Brooke’s solo career since Fifth Harmony‘s indefinite hiatus announcement in 2018. Brooke, signed to Latium Entertainment at the time, released a handful of singles, including “All Night” and “What Are We Waiting For?” with Afrojack, standout “No Good” following her stint on Dancing with the Stars, and “Lips Don’t Lie” with A Boogie wit Da Hoodie.

Since then, life has “changed tremendously” for Brooke. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m a different person, in the best sense,” she says. “I’ve gone through a lot of creative changes through my music. I’ve been able to really do what I want and experiment, which makes me come alive.”

The Spanish-language “Mi Música,” which she dropped late last year, marked a pivot in Brooke’s career. She’s preparing to release her first full-length project under Rauw Alejandro‘s Duars Entertainment completely in Spanish. It’s due to arrive later this year.

With the changes in her burgeoning solo career, Brooke says she’s ultimately learned “how capable I am in my own womanhood,” she says. “I’ve learned what it takes to get through every challenge that comes my way.”