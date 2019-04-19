Alicia Keys Goes Bilingual in Pedro Capó and Farruko’s ‘Calma’ Remix

Puerto Rican darlings Pedro Capó and Farruko come from two different ends of the island’s pop spectrum: on one end is Capó, a tender guitar balladeer, and on the other Farruko, an urbano player par excellence. But the two boricuas struck gold in 2018 with their remix of Capó’s “Calma” — a balmy lovers rock masterpiece gone reggaeton, the song peaked at Number 85 on the Hot 100 and Number One on the Latin Pop Songs chart.

This week “Calma (Remix)” got its second remix treatment — this time from none other than the high priestess of R&B, Alicia Keys. Recorded in both English and seemingly effortless Spanish, the “Alicia Remix” of “Calma” is the singer-songwriter’s first release since “Us,” her 2018 collaboration with James Bay. “Lento y contento, cara al viento/Pa’ sentir la arena en los pies,” sings Keys serenely alongside Capó and Farruko: “Slow and happy, face to the wind/To feel the sand on our feet.”

Directed by Edgar Esteves (J Cole, Rick Ross), the new video sees the three stars kicking it together on the beaches of Puerto Rico, before they meander into San Juan’s chillest house party. “There’s nothing we need if we are dancing,” adds Keys.

“Hearing that Alicia Keys liked the song and wanted to join us on ‘Calma’ is an honor and blessing that really transcends what I can put into words,” Capó told Billboard on Friday. “When we initially wrote the song, I wanted to capture and share what makes Puerto Rico so special to me, and so many of us on the island.”

Farruko is reportedly plotting the release of his upcoming album, Gangalee, which is rumored to drop Spring 2019. Meanwhile Capó is currently on his Calma world tour, which extends across the U.S., South America and Europe.

Pedro Capó Calma Tour Dates

May 5 — Villahermosa, Mexico @ Feria del Tabasco

May 24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

May 25 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

May 26 — Tampa, FL @ Valley of Tampa Scottish Rite

May 31 — Washington DC @ The Howard Theater

June 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 2 — Boston, MA @ Ocean Side Events Center

June 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

June 14 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

June 15 — Santiago de Chile, Chile

June 22 — Santo Domingo, Dom. Rep.

June 28 — Porto, Portugal

June 29 — Porto, Portugal

July 4 — Madrid, Spain @ Rio Babel Festival

July 5 — Barcelona, Spain @ Jardins Pedralbes Festival

July 10 — Caserta, Italy @ Caserta Music Festival

August 30 — San Salvador, El Salvador

September 28 — San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico