Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Joan Jett Talks Rock-Icon Status, Why #MeToo Hasn't Reached the Music Industry Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Latin

See Alex Anwandter’s ‘Violent Fantasy’ In Fiery New ‘Locura’ Video

Latin Grammy-winning artist says video concept came from “watching the world burn”

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the new video for “Locura,” Chilean pop singer Alex Anwandter sees red. It leads with a trash fire, symbolizing the chaotic, oppressive state of global politics. The song is the lead single off Andwandter’s upcoming album, Latinoamericana, out October 12th on Nacional Records.

“The video for ‘Locura’ is a visual analogy of the feeling I had when I wrote the song,” Anwandter told Rolling Stone via email. “Watching the world burn, watching Trump all over the news 24/7, watching South America go crazy following fascist leaders, part of the world wanting to go back to a time when authoritarian men ruled and queer people and minorities were openly and explicitly oppressed.”

Filmed in Chile and directed by Anwandter, the video shows the artist onstage and seated in the audience, inundated by a creeping sense of unease. Other participants represent a diverse array of Latin American people: a middle-aged woman tapping a cowbell, a male mariachi singer, a black woman in Carnival garb. Ominous images of President Trump flash intermittently on the screen. Wielding a shotgun and a tube of lipstick, Anwandter reels from the rage from behind the wheel of his car, ready to combust at any second.

“It’s sometimes a bizarre feeling to ‘perform’ as an artist in a context like this one,” he continues. “In the video I’m looking at myself from the audience as I perform: the performer is distraught by what he sees, while I have violent fantasies from within the audience.”

In This Article: Latin

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad