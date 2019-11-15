Alejandro Sanz Performs ‘Mi Persona Favorita’ Sans Camila Cabello at Latin Grammys

The most nominated artist of the night, Alejandro Sanz, performed his single “Mi Persona Favorita” sans collaborator Camila Cabello at the Latin Grammy Awards.

In a red suit, the Spanish superstar sang “Mi Persona Favorita” with a black-and-white Cabello on the screens behind him. Maybe she is busy promoting her upcoming album, Romance? He wasn’t alone for long when Best New Artist nominees, Colombia’s Greeicy, Spain’s Aitana, and Venezuela’s Nella, joined him on stage to sing the heartfelt song.

Sanz was already a winner before his performance. “Mi Persona Favorita” won Best Pop Song during the pre-show, thus awarding Cabello her very first Latin Grammy Award as his collaborator and co-writer on the ballad.

Cabello reacted to the win on Twitter. “I cannot believe that 1. I got to write a song with a person that I look up to so much 2. That he’s become such a good friend to me 3. That we wrote this song me thinking of my sister and him his baby, 4. THAT WE WON A LATIN GRAMMY FOR IT!!!” she wrote.

Sanz is nominated eight times and he’s up for two of the night’s biggest awards, Record of the Year and Album of the Year for El Disco. “Mi Persona Favorita” lost in the Song of the Year category to Pedro Capó, who took home the award for his breakthrough hit, “Calma.”