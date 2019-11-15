 Alejandro Sanz Performs ‘Mi Persona Favorita’ at Latin Grammys – Rolling Stone
Alejandro Sanz Performs ‘Mi Persona Favorita’ Sans Camila Cabello at Latin Grammys

Artist is nominated in eight categories, making him the most nominated artist of the night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Alejandro Sanz performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS)

Alejandro Sanz performed 'Mi Persona Favorita' without his collaborator Camila Cabello at Latin Grammys.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The most nominated artist of the night, Alejandro Sanz, performed his single “Mi Persona Favorita” sans collaborator Camila Cabello at the Latin Grammy Awards.

In a red suit, the Spanish superstar sang “Mi Persona Favorita” with a black-and-white Cabello on the screens behind him. Maybe she is busy promoting her upcoming album, Romance? He wasn’t alone for long when Best New Artist nominees, Colombia’s Greeicy, Spain’s Aitana, and Venezuela’s Nella, joined him on stage to sing the heartfelt song.

Sanz was already a winner before his performance. “Mi Persona Favorita” won Best Pop Song during the pre-show, thus awarding Cabello her very first Latin Grammy Award as his collaborator and co-writer on the ballad.

Cabello reacted to the win on Twitter. “I cannot believe that 1. I got to write a song with a person that I look up to so much 2. That he’s become such a good friend to me 3. That we wrote this song me thinking of my sister and him his baby, 4. THAT WE WON A LATIN GRAMMY FOR IT!!!” she wrote.

Sanz is nominated eight times and he’s up for two of the night’s biggest awards, Record of the Year and Album of the Year for El Disco. “Mi Persona Favorita” lost in the Song of the Year category to Pedro Capó, who took home the award for his breakthrough hit, “Calma.”

