Alejandro Fernández Struggles to Walk Away From a Relationship in Wistful Ranchera

It’s not that Alejandro Fernández wants to walk away, it’s that he knows he deserves better. On Thursday, the ranchera star premieres the video for “No Es Que Me Quiera Ir,” the newest single from his upcoming album, with Rolling Stone.

“It was an honor to work with my compa [and música Mexican songwriter] Edén Muñoz on this song. It’s one that so many can identify with: unrequited love and how sometimes the only option is to let go,” Fernández says. “Even if it hurts.”

The track features the mariachi sound Fernández is accustomed to, but adds an element of banda as the sound of tuba meshes with the violins for a modern twist on his traditional genre.

“I no longer know how to stay/I did everything I could/But it wasn’t enough, I didn’t know what else I had to do,” he sings. “I hope you don’t regret this… Look for another love and I hope they like you half as much as I did.”

In the video, Fernández sings into the camera and stops himself from kissing a love interest that he’s trying to let go. “I hope my fans love this song as much as I do,” he says.

The song follows the release of “Inexperto En Olvidarte,” which he released earlier this year. He also collaborated with Jessi Uribe on “Tu Maniquí.” Fernández’s upcoming studio album will be his first since 2020’s Hecho En México and since the death of his father Vicente Fernández in December 2021.

Fernández is heading on a U.S. tour later this year, bringing long his son Alex as an opener. He'll be stopping in cities such as San Jose, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Antonio, and Dallas. A portion of the tour proceeds are set to be donated to the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino.

Alejandro Fernández’s Amor y Patria tour dates:

Sept. 08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Sept. 10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Sept. 23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino

Sept. 29 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sept. 30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Oct. 01 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

Oct. 06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 13 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 14 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

Oct. 21 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 22 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Oct. 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory