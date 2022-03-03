 Adriel Favela Parties Through His Heartbreak On 'Contigo No Fue' - Rolling Stone
Adriel Favela Drowns Out His Heartbreak With A Giant Party On ‘Contigo No Fue’

The track is from his album Cosas Del Diablo, which drops at midnight.

By
Julyssa Lopez

Staff Writer

Just before his album Cosas Del Diablo drops at midnight, the Mexican-American singer-songwriter Adriel Favela is throwing one giant celebration through “Contigo No Fue,” an upbeat blast of a song that highlights the versatility of his new project. The track features La Cotorrisa and Strecci, who join Favela for a soaring chorus about partying with friends to drown out the pain of heartbreak.

In a video for the track, which is exclusively premiering on Rolling Stone, Favela is sitting around at home, and he looks sad and downcast. Eventually, the scene cuts to a massive celebration Favela is having with the people close to him. “I can describe ‘Contigo No Fue’ as a dose of strong energy, a song where the point is to get you to  forget all kinds of problems,” he tells Rolling Stone. “It’s a fun song that talks about the importance of the people that surround us—everything we call friendship.”

The song also captures Favela’s knack for updating corrido traditions with catchy choruses and touches of pop, which has made him one of the most exciting newcomers in Mexican regional music. Cosas Del Diablo marks Favela’s debut on Fonovisa.

