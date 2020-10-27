Anuel AA, Guaynaa, Raquel Sofia Join 2020 Latin Grammys Performers

The Latin Grammys have announced the latest performance lineup for the award show’s 2020 ceremony.

Current nominees Anuel AA, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guaynaa, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía, and Sebastián Yatra join the previously announced performers Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Fito Páez, and Nathy Peluso.

Broadcast virtually from different cities around the world, the 21st Annual Latin Grammys will take place on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT (7:00 p.m. CT) on Univision. Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will host the ceremony live from Miami. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards show will not have a live audience or a red carpet.

J Balvin leads this year’s Latin Grammys nominations with 13, followed by Bad Bunny with nine nominations and Ozuna with eight; Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin, and Colin Leonard each received seven nominations. The 2020 nominations for Album of the Year include Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, Camilo’s Por Primera Vez, Kany García’s Mesa Para Dos, J Balvin’s Colores, J Balvin & Bad Bunny’s Oasis, Jesse & Joy’s Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade’s Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Ricky Martin’s Pausa, Fito Páez’s La Conquista del Espacio, and Carlos Vives’ Cumbiana.