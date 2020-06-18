 Latin Grammys Nominations to Be Announced September 29 - Rolling Stone
Latin Grammys Nominations to Be Announced September 29

Suzy Exposito

Host Ricky Martin speaks at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Latin Grammys are still on for November, says Latin Recording Academy.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Thursday morning the Latin Recording Academy announced that the nominations for this year’s 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will be released on September 29, 2020. 

The Academy has also added that, despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, they have hopes that it will be safe to hold the awards show as planned in November. “As we continue to work toward our 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards during the challenges of this unprecedented year, we are pleased to inform you that we are working diligently through our awards process in order to hold the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November,” reads an official press statement. “We hope to communicate more details soon.”

After much debate surrounding the 2019 Latin Grammys, the Academy added multiple new and revamped categories in the pop, rock and urban fields. The categories include Best Pop/Rock Song, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song.

In This Article: Latin, Latin Grammys

