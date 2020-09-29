J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna Lead 2020 Latin Grammys Nominations

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards. J Balvin leads this year’s nominations with 13, followed by Bad Bunny with nine nominations and Ozuna with eight; Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin and Colin Leonard each received seven nominations.

The 2020 nominations for Album of the Year include Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, Camilo’s Por Primera Vez, Kany García’s Mesa Para Dos, J Balvin’s Colores, J Balvin & Bad Bunny’s Oasis, Jesse & Joy’s Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade’s Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Ricky Martin’s Pausa, Fito Páez’s La Conquista del Espacio and Carlos Vives’ Cumbiana.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the Latin Recording Academy allowed for an online entry and virtual voting process for potential nominees from the June 1st, 2019 to May 31st, 2020 eligibility period.

Latin Recording Academy president and CEO Gabriel Abaroa, Jr., stated: “Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music. Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year’s class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process.”

New categories this year include Best Pop/Rock Song, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song. The Best Merengue/Bachata Album, Best Flamenco Album and Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories have also returned this year after receiving the minimum submission requirements.

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards Telecast will air live on Univision on November 19th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Record of the Year:

“China” – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Cuando Estés Aquí” – Pablo Alborán

“Vete” – Bad Bunny

“Solari Yacumenza” – Bajofondo featuring Cuareim 1080

“Rojo” – J Balvin

“Tutu” – Camilo featuring Pedro Capó

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” – Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

“René” – Residente

“Contigo” – Alejandro Sanz

Song of the Year:

“ADMV” – Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

“Bonita” – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

“Codo Con Codo” – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“El Mismo Aire” – Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

“For Sale” – Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

“#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)” – Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” – Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

“René” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

“Tiburones” – Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

“Tusa” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G and Nicki Minaj)

“Tutu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo featuring Pedro Capó)

Best Pop Song:

“Amor en Cuarentena” – Raquel Sofía, songwriter (Raquel Sofía)

“Bonita” – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes and Sebastian Yatra)

“Cuando Estés Aquí” – Pablo Alborán, songwriter (Pablo Alborán)

“Tutu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo featuring Pedro Capó)

“Una Vez Más” – Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)

Best Pop/Rock Song:

“Dolerme” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa, Frank Dukes, Rosalía & Matthew Tavares, songwriters (Rosalía)

“La Canción de Las Bestias” – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

“Quiero Que Me Llames” – Conociendo Rusia, songwriter (Conociendo Rusia)

“Quiero Vivir” – Draco Rosa & Jaime Sabines, songwriters (Draco Rosa)

“Ultimas Palabras” – Los Mesoneros, songwriters (Los Mesoneros)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“China” – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Hablamos Mañana” – Bad Bunny, Duki & Pablo Chill-E

“Azul” – J Balvin

“Cántalo” – Ricky Martin, Residente & Bad Bunny

“Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” – Rosalía & Ozuna

Best Urban Music Album:

Emmanuel – Anuel AA

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores – J Balvin

Ferxxo (Vol. 1 M.O.R.) – Feid

Nibiru – Ozuna

1 of 1 – Sech

Easy Money Baby – Myke Towers

Best Urban Song:

“Adicto” – Anuel AA, Jhay Cortez, Marco Masis “Tainy” & Ozuna, songwriters (Tainy, Anuel AA & Ozuna)

“Muchacha” – Alejandro “Pututi” Arce, Ángel Alberto Arce, Luis Eduardo Cedeno Konig “Pucho”, Roque Alberto Cedeno Konig “Tucutu”, Gente De Zona, Paul Irizarry Suau “Echo”, Andrea Mangiamanchi “Elena Rose”, Daniel Joel Márquez Díaz, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Gente De Zona & Becky G)

“Rave de Favela” – Anitta, Tynashe Beam, Diplo, Eric Alberto-Lopez, MC Lan & Tropkillaz, songwriters (MC Lan, Anitta, BEAM & Major Lazer)

“Rojo” – J Balvin, O ‘Neill, Justin Quiles, Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez & Taiko, songwriters (J Balvin)

“Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)

Best Reggaeton Performance:

“Yo Perreo Sola” – Bad Bunny

“Morado” – J Balvin

“Loco Contigo” – DJ Snake & J Balvin featuring Tyga

“Porfa” – Feid & Justin Quiles

“Chicharrón” – Guaynaa featuring Cauty

“Te Soñé de Nuevo” – Ozuna

“Si Te Vas” – Sech & Ozuna

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song:

“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

“Baile del Dinero” – Anuel AA, songwriter (Anuel AA)

“Goteo” – Duki, songwriter (Duki)

“Kemba Walker” – Bad Bunny & Eladio Carrion, songwriters (Eladio Carrion & Bad Bunny)

“Medusa” – Anuel AA, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Josias De La Cruz, Misael De La Cruz, Sergio Roldan, Elvin Roubert & Nydia Yera, songwriters (Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA & J Balvin)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética

Disco Estimulante – Hello Seahorse!

2030 – Louta

Miss Colombia – Lido Pimienta

Ubicación en Tiempo Real – Barbi Recanati

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Este Es Nuestro Changüí – Changüí de Guantánamo

Pa’lante – Ernesto Fernández

Ícono – Orquesta Aragón

Failde Con Tumbao – Orquesta Failde

Soy Puro Teatro – Homenaje a La Lupe – Mariaca Semprún

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Sublime – Alex Cuba

Reciente (Adelanto) – El David Aguilar

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

3:33 – Debi Nova

Después de Todo – Yordano

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Antología de La Música Ranchera – Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México – Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 “Ranchero” – Eugenia León

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con El Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernández – Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández

Ayayay! – Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

De Terán Para El Mundo – Buyuchek, La Abuela Irma Silva

Simplemente Gracias – Calibre 50

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 2 “Norteño” – Eugenia León

La Historia Continúa – Los Cardenales De Nuevo León

Los Tigres Del Norte at Folsom Prison – Los Tigres Del Norte

Best Long Form Music Video:

“Una Vuelta al Sol” – Amaia

“The Warrior Women of Afro-Peruvian Music” – Just Play Peru

“Los Tigres Del Norte at Folsom Prison” – Los Tigres Del Norte

“Relato de La Memoria Futuro” – Siddhartha

“El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana” – Carlos Vives